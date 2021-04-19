Advertisement

JT Daniels uses spring to solidify firm hold of Dogs’ QB job

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There is no quarterback controversy at Georgia. After only four starts with the Bulldogs last season, JT Daniels’ status as the starter is unquestioned.

Daniels is only more confident in his role following his first spring practice, which ended with him passing for 324 yards, three touchdowns and no interception in Georgia’s spring game. One year ago, Daniels was still recovering from a serious knee injury following his transfer from Southern Cal. He wasn’t cleared to play until after the start of the 2020 season.

This spring provided Daniels the important opportunity for extended practice time to solidify his starting job.

