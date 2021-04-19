Advertisement

Hahn Village fire deemed ‘suspicious in nature’ by Aiken authorities

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken authorities are calling a fire that severely damaged two units in Hahn Village over the weekend “suspicious in nature” as an investigation into the incident is underway.

At 6:30 p.m. this past Saturday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call for a fully involved structure fire on Freiday Lane located inside the neighborhood of Hahn Village.

Authorities report that the fire began in a vacant home and then ignited a neighboring home that was occupied.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported witnessing a single-story structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front right corner of the structure, according to a fire report by Aiken Public Safety. The fire also appeared to be in the attic.

The tenant of the occupied home told first responders that everyone was out of the residence. She stated she was asleep when the fire started and was awaken by a neighbor banging on the door and window to alert her that the house was on fire.

No injuries were reported but both homes are no longer inhabitable.

The tenant told first responders that she didn’t realize the smoke in the house, the fire report states. The tenant also reported she had been packing her belongings and was getting ready to move to a different residence.

Just a few families remain in the low-income housing complex after the Aiken Housing Authority filed to demolish Hahn Village in 2019 to make way for a new multi-family development. The housing authority has been in the process of moving tenants out of the complex.

Arson suspect lit fires in Aiken in hopes of being sent back to Mexico, authorities report

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was turned over to ADPS Fire Investigators who have deemed the origins of the fire are suspicious in nature as the fire began in a vacated unit.

Details on what could have cause the fire remain limited at this time but the Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms the incident remains under investigation.

