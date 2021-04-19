Fire crews battle flames at abandoned home

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in the Beech Island area.

The report came in around 4:20 p.m. at Dobson and Atomic Road.

Initial and unconfirmed reports were that it was an abandoned home.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Separately, crews res[ponded to a brush fore with structures possibly threatened at Todd Road and Old Aiken Road. That was reported just before 5 p.m.

