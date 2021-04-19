Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies with a cool morning start in the low to mid 50s.

More sunshine is expected today with temperatures around 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, with the slight chance for a few late afternoon showers. It’s looking like our southern counties will have the greatest risk at seeing a few showers. Any showers that do occur should be light and brief with low rain totals. Definitely not a washout so I wouldn’t cancel any plans.

Highs on Tuesday will remain near 80° with slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 70s as a cold front moves in during the afternoon. Rain isn’t expected with this front just breezy conditions, winds look to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35. A Wind or Lake Wind Advisory may be needed so keep on the lookout for that from the National Weather Service.

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday, but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon highs only in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds look to thicken back up for Friday with cooler temperatures lasting into next weekend with the chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday. Keep it here for updates.

