Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink had a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant week and win his third RBC Heritage title.

The 47-year-old Cink finished 19 under at Harbour Town, four in front of Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Cink’s win came 17 years after his second title at Harbour Town and he became the fourth player on the PGA Tour to win twice in the same season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry are the others. Cink had set 36- and 54-hole scoring records this week.

He dared the field to catch him, and no one got all that close.

