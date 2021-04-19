Bryant, Contreras lead Cubs over Braves in Kazmar’s return

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Braves 13-4 on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.

Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs, who stopped a two-game losing streak. Chicago entered hitting a major league-worst .166 and then took an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Kazmar, a 36-year-old infielder, pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with San Diego.

