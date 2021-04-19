Advertisement

Bryant, Contreras lead Cubs over Braves in Kazmar’s return

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his solo home run hit off of St. Louis Cardinals' Adam...
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his solo home run hit off of St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Braves 13-4 on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.

Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs, who stopped a two-game losing streak. Chicago entered hitting a major league-worst .166 and then took an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Kazmar, a 36-year-old infielder, pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with San Diego.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
We know scores this year won’t count for any more than 0.01 percent of a student’s grade.
Despite pushbacks, all public school students must take Georgia milestone tests
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
Donte Fogle
Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy...
Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain
Alex Bowman (48) stands on his car as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond
Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title
Lydia Ko wins the 2016 Marathon Classic.
Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence