Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has left their game against the Chicago Cubs after experiencing pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

Acuña led off the fourth with a walk. Kyle Hendricks threw over a couple times while he was on first, and it looked as if Acuña did something to his midsection on a dive back to the bag. He was checked by a trainer while he was on second, but he stayed in. He got up slowly after he scored on Travis d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly and was replaced in the field in the bottom half.

