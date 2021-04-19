Advertisement

Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond

Alex Bowman (48) stands on his car as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Alex Bowman (48) stands on his car as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Bowman passed Denny Hamlin on a restart with 10 laps to go and drove away at Richmond Raceway for his third career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bowman’s produced a stunning conclusion to a race Hamlin had dominated along with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. On the restart, Bowman ducked inside Hamlin, easily gained the spot and pulled away to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. Bowman’s victory in No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
We know scores this year won’t count for any more than 0.01 percent of a student’s grade.
Despite pushbacks, all public school students must take Georgia milestone tests
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
Donte Fogle
Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy...
Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain
Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title
Lydia Ko wins the 2016 Marathon Classic.
Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence