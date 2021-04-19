Advertisement

Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Donald

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, top, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, top, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Attorney Todd Hollis represents DeVin­cent Spriggs. Hollis told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mis­took some­one else for Don­ald dur­ing the al­ter­ca­tion. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.” He said “Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.”

Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation.

