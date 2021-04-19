As gas prices are unchanged nationally, here’s where they stand in the 2-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s unusual for spring, but the national average price of gasoline is unchanged from a week ago at $2.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

South Carolina is one of the states with the lowest average prices, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week and 6 cents over the past month, averaging $2.58 per gallon.

In Georgia, gasoline is averaging $2.68 per gallon, and Augusta is right on that mark, with the same average price here. Augusta gas prices are up from an average of $2,65 per gallon a week earlier.

The national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and price reports show it stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price is $2.85 per gallon today, according to the online service.

U.S. gasoline demand fell for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy. Nationally, gasoline demand fell 0.57%.

“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

“Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”