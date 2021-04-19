Arson suspect lit fires in Aiken in hopes of being sent back to Mexico, authorities report

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police report that a man set a series of fires along an Aiken roadway in hopes that he would be sent back to Mexico after being charged.

Raul Moreno, 23, was charged with third-degree arson, according to arrest records.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Hitchcock Parkway near Wando Ridge Road in reference to a male lighting traffic cones on fire, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When police arrived, they saw at least six traffic cones on fire and a small fire in a gully parallel to Hitchcock Road.

Officers said they found Moreno walking away from the fire, traveling west on the shoulder of Hitchcock Parkway.

When questioned by police, Moreno admitted lighting the fires, according to authorities. He additionally identified himself to police as an illegal immigrant and said he set the fires so he could be sent back to Mexico, according to police.

“The male identified himself as Raul Moreno but had difficulty speaking English,” officers documented in the report. “Moreno then began stating excited utterances: ‘I want to go back to Mexico. No one will help me. I set the fires because no one would help me.’”

“While in transport to the Aiken County detention center, Moreno thanked me for arresting him,” an officer wrote. “When I asked why he was thanking me, Moreno stated he wanted to go to jail so he could get back to Mexico. Moreno stated he was an illegal immigrant who does not possess a passport or Visa and is not legally documented in the U.S.”

Police found a small butane blow torch lighter in the suspect’s pocket, according to authorities. He told police he used it to start the fires.

Moreno was charged and was taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he was being held Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.