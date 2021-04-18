Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
We know scores this year won’t count for any more than 0.01 percent of a student’s grade.
Despite pushbacks, all public school students must take Georgia milestone tests
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
Donte Fogle
Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say

Latest News

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Authorities are responding to an active shooting situation in Austin, Texas.
Active shooting situation in Austin, Texas, authorities say
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health