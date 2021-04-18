Advertisement

In-person absentee voting for North Augusta city council election begins tomorrow

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In-person absentee voting for North Augusta’s Municipal General Election will begin Monday, April 19.

The mayoral seat and three city council seats are on the ballot.

Absentee voters may vote at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission (1930 University Pkwy) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the North Augusta Community Center (495 Brookside Ave) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election day is on April 27.

See sample ballot below:

