In-person absentee voting for North Augusta city council election begins tomorrow

N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In-person absentee voting for North Augusta’s Municipal General Election will begin Monday, April 19.

The mayoral seat and three city council seats are on the ballot.

Absentee voters may vote at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission (1930 University Pkwy) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the North Augusta Community Center (495 Brookside Ave) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election day is on April 27.

See sample ballot below:

