Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll hang onto cloud cover through the first half of your Sunday morning with decreasing cloud cover as we head towards midday. This afternoon looks mostly sunny with highs back to the upper 70s near 80°. There will be a light wind out of the NNW between 3-6 mph.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures getting close to 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, with the slight chance for a few late afternoon showers. It’s looking like our southern counties will have the greatest risk at seeing a few showers. Any showers that do occur should be light and brief with low rain totals.

As of now, some of our southern and eastern counties have the best chance to see isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Highs on Tuesday will remain near 80° with slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 70s as a cold front moves in during the afternoon. Rain isn’t expected with this front just breezy conditions, winds look to be sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35. A Lake Wind Advisory may be needed so keep on the look our for that from the National Weather Service.

A breezy Wednesday afternoon in store. (WRDW)

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with highs Thursday afternoon only in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds look to thicken back up for Friday with cooler temperatures lasting into next weekend with the chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday. Keep it here for updates.

Above average highs Monday and Tuesday with cooler highs by Thursday. (WRDW)

