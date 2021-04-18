Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What a great way to end the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s! Tonight we’ll have great weather if you’re firing up the grill or just spending time outdoors. Temps will fall in near 70° by 8 pm with partly clear skies and calm winds. A few clouds are possible by morning but the afternoon is looking sunny. Temperatures by morning will fall to the low 50s.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures around 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, with the slight chance for a few late afternoon showers. It’s looking like our southern counties will have the greatest risk at seeing a few showers. Any showers that do occur should be light and brief with low rain totals. Definitely not a washout so I wouldn’t cancel any plans.

As of now, some of our southern and eastern counties have the best chance to see isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Highs on Tuesday will remain near 80° with slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 70s as a cold front moves in during the afternoon. Rain isn’t expected with this front just breezy conditions, winds look to be sustained between 17-22 mph with gusts up to 35. A Wind or Lake Wind Advisory may be needed so keep on the lookout for that from the National Weather Service.

A breezy Wednesday afternoon in store. (WRDW)

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with highs Thursday afternoon only in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds look to thicken back up for Friday with cooler temperatures lasting into next weekend with the chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday. Keep it here for updates.

Above average highs Monday and Tuesday with cooler highs by Thursday. (WRDW)

