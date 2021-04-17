Woman linked to deadly drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials have shared the identity of a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead and a child injured.

Deputies want to talk to Lamonica “Starasia” Crawford, 27, of Ladson, because they said she may know about the shooting.

It happened Feb. 20 on Resort Street in Santee. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said someone drove by a home and opened fire.

A resident of the home, 43-year-old Shirley Isaac, was killed and a three-year-old was shot in the arm.

Deputies say Crawford is a black woman who is 5-foot 5-inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information about where Crawford is should contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). People may also use the P3 Tips app or go to crimesc.com and “Submit a Tip.”

