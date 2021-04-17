Advertisement

U.S. House passes Paycheck Fairness Act

U.S. House passes Paycheck Fairness Act
U.S. House passes Paycheck Fairness Act(Source: WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bill aimed at closing the gender wage gap passed the House of Representatives Thursday.

The Paycheck Fairness Act passed with a vote of 217 to 210, with the opposition of several Republicans.

The Paycheck Fairness Act essentially updates the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which some lawmakers say has failed its promise to close the wage gap.

The legislation ensures equal pay for equal work for all Americans, regardless of gender.

It requires employers to prove that pay disparities exist for legitimate, job-related reasons.

If passed, the bill would also make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, increase penalties for wage discrimination, plus strengthen prohibitions against retaliation against workers who make discrimination complaints.

President Joe Biden has already shown his support. In a statement, following the passage of the bill, he said, “Equal pay is about justice, fairness, and who we are as a nation — it makes all of us stronger, and it represents what America is truly about. Passing the Paycheck Fairness Act is an essential step, but we still have a lot more work to do to ensure that our daughters have all of the same rights and opportunities as our sons.”

Some Republicans argue that the pay gap is not a result of gender discrimination, but rather the different career choices made by women. They also say the bill could lead to a rise in lawsuits against employers.

Georgia has 14 representatives - 8 republicans voted against the bill, with 6 democrats voting for it.

Out of South Carolina’s seven representatives, their one Democrat voted to pass the bill.

The legislation heads to the Senate, where again, it faces strong Republican opposition.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Bishop Reginald Jackson
Foes of Ga. voter law put boycott decision on hold for the weekend
Elections in South Carolina
What you should know about absentee voting in South Carolina
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Hearing scheduled for S.C. man accused of participating in deadly U.S. Capitol riot
Sen. Jon Ossoff
Ossoff touts Augusta’s work on autonomous vehicles