Advertisement

‘Someone is going to be killed:’ Pa. gas station site of multiple crashes as owner demands change

By WPXI Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITAKER, Pa. (WPXI) - A gas station and convenience store in Pennsylvania has seen too many cases of major wrecks, with the most recent crashes occurring less than two weeks apart.

“He came off the bridge at close to 100 mph. And he hit the ramp and launched himself into the air,” Bob Ackerman said.

A driver wiped out right outside of Ackerman’s business Bob’s Auditorium on Thursday, taking out three parked cars and sending one of his customers to the hospital.

“And then 12 days before this, we had damage to the wall. Guy hit the wall at about 70 mph,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman said nine major crashes have happened in the last six years in front of his store, located at the end of a bridge.

“The big pole was taken out, and all the red lights fell down onto the ground, and that pole went through my building. And then two months later, a guy hit the building,” Ackerman said. “It wasn’t even repaired yet and the guy hit the building.”

Ackerman said he has had enough. He’s contacted county leaders and his state representative, Austin Davis. Davis has visited the intersection, but says his hands are tied as the county owns the bridge.

“I did reach out to the county public works director back in 2019 on the business owner’s behalf for them to look into the issue,” Davis said. “But unfortunately, I just don’t have the power to address the issues that he’s unfortunately dealing with.”

A statement from the Allegheny County Department of Public Works acknowledges that there have been crashes and claimed “an additional speed limit sign and an advanced intersection warning sign were added a couple of years ago.”

“The county, the borough, and PennDot are collaborating on any solutions to improve public safety at the site,” the statement also said.

Ackerman hopes those solutions come sooner rather than later.

“This can’t keep going on. Someone is going to be killed. Probably one of us,” he said.

Ackerman said the frequent crashes have led insurance companies to drop his business twice from coverage.

Copyright 2021 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
FILE
Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles

Latest News

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
South Carolina State House
SC bill would prevent prosecution of sex trafficking victims
A gas station and convenience store in Pennsylvania has seen too many cases of major wrecks,...
‘Someone is going to be killed:’ Pa. gas station becomes site of multiple major crashes
Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where...
Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting