Scammers targeting those who haven’t received newest stimulus check

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A warning for people who are still waiting on their latest stimulus check - scammers are out to steal your money.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve received complaints like this:

Received email sent to my work email requesting that I “download and confirm tax and bank information to receive my stimulus check”. There’s a word document attached, I didn’t not open it.

People report they’ve gotten emails from scammers who say they need to hand over their bank information to get their stimulus check.

It’s all a ploy to get your money.

“They’re getting trickier, you know, a little more crafty, on their timing of sending these messages out,” said President of the Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy.

As the third round of stimulus checks continue to be distributed, Bartholomy is warning you to be mindful of scammers.

“And so they sent out emails and texts to folks with IRS logos saying that if you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, please click this link and provide us with your banking information, your routing number and account number, and we’ll get that payment to you today.”

People are used to the IRS changing the way they distribute checks like they did with the first and second checks, so they may not know when it’s the real deal.

“When you’re going to IRS.gov yourself and not clicking a link or following a message, you’re doing the right thing.”

Bartholomy says when you get an email or text that looks like it’s coming from the IRS, it’s not.

Watch out for messages prompting you to click a link to an application where you’re supposed to enter personal information.

It’s likely you’re dealing with a scammer.

“The wave of scams that we’ve seen in the last few months have all been using text.”

Your defenses may go down when you get messages this way, even if you get a link.

But beware.

“If you just look at the link it says irs.gov, if you hover over that link, it exposes where that is really taking you to, and it’s just code.”

Keep in mind, scammers aren’t after your stimulus payment, they’re after all of your savings.

“So if you have $5,000 in your checking account, that’s what they’re going to grab.”

Remember, the IRS is only going to direct deposit a check into your account or mail it to you, and you won’t get it unless you file a tax return.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

