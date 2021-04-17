Advertisement

Scammers targeting those who haven’t received newest stimulus check

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A warning for people who are still waiting on their latest stimulus check - scammers are out to steal your money.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve received complaints like this:

Received email sent to my work email requesting that I “download and confirm tax and bank information to receive my stimulus check”. There’s a word document attached, I didn’t not open it.

People report they’ve gotten emails from scammers who say they need to hand over their bank information to get their stimulus check.

It’s all a ploy to get your money.

“They’re getting trickier, you know, a little more crafty, on their timing of sending these messages out,” said President of the Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy.

As the third round of stimulus checks continue to be distributed, Bartholomy is warning you to be mindful of scammers.

“And so they sent out emails and texts to folks with IRS logos saying that if you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet, please click this link and provide us with your banking information, your routing number and account number, and we’ll get that payment to you today.”

People are used to the IRS changing the way they distribute checks like they did with the first and second checks, so they may not know when it’s the real deal.

“When you’re going to IRS.gov yourself and not clicking a link or following a message, you’re doing the right thing.”

Bartholomy says when you get an email or text that looks like it’s coming from the IRS, it’s not.

Watch out for messages prompting you to click a link to an application where you’re supposed to enter personal information.

It’s likely you’re dealing with a scammer.

“The wave of scams that we’ve seen in the last few months have all been using text.”

Your defenses may go down when you get messages this way, even if you get a link.

But beware.

“If you just look at the link it says irs.gov, if you hover over that link, it exposes where that is really taking you to, and it’s just code.”

Keep in mind, scammers aren’t after your stimulus payment, they’re after all of your savings.

“So if you have $5,000 in your checking account, that’s what they’re going to grab.”

Remember, the IRS is only going to direct deposit a check into your account or mail it to you, and you won’t get it unless you file a tax return.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
U.S. Senate to vote on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
FBI warns against making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
What The Tech: How to use trusted contacts on Facebook