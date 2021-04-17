Advertisement

SC bill would prevent prosecution of sex trafficking victims

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of senators have approved a bill that would prevent prosecuting on prostitution charges anyone who is a victim of sex trafficking.

A subcommittee sent the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Supporters say it’s time to clean up old language in the state’s prostitution laws now that there is a better understanding about how many people selling sex are often doing it against their will.

The provisions would stand for any crimes that aren’t violent.

The original bill only applied to people under age 18, but the subcommittee agreed to ask to have it changed to anyone who is a sex trafficking victim.

