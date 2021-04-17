Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that killed one person and injured two juveniles on Pin Creek Road near Dean Road in Saluda County.

At approximately 1 a.m., a 2006 Mercury Mariner was traveling South on Pin Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The two passengers of the vehicle were juveniles and were transported to an Augusta medical center with unknown injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.