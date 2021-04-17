Advertisement

Orangeburg man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

Michael Blade Hoover, 26.
Michael Blade Hoover, 26.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.

“This child should have been able to trust this adult for safety,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But instead, that trust was betrayed in the worst way possible.”

Michael Blade Hoover, 26, has been charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

Officials say they were notified that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted more than once in late 2020.

After an investigation, Hoover was taken into custody on April 15.

During a hearing on April 16 bond for Hoover was set at $25,000 cash or surety. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

