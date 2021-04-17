Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will soon have to face his 40 outstanding warrants in the state of Georgia.

The chase started Thursday around 2:30 p.m. when a South Congaree police officer tried to pull a man over for speeding, Chief Josh Shumpert said.

When the man didn’t stop, he led police on a 10-minute chase that ended with him bailing out of his car on Interstate 26 near Airport Boulevard and running away.

Police said a child was then found in the backseat of the car and was thankfully unharmed.

Officers with the South Congaree Police Department, Springdale Police Department and the Cayce Department of Public Safety searched for the suspect with K9s until they found him hiding in a camper in someone’s yard, Shumpert said.

Zayvone Green, 23, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, suspended tags, failure to stop for blue lights, speeding and failure to obey police commands.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

When officers ran his name, they discovered he was wanted out of Georgia on dozens of felony charges and was considered an armed and dangerous suspect.

His warrants came from several different counties in the Atlanta area, Shumpert said. Some of the charges he faces in Georgia include burglary, drug trafficking, possession and sale of a stolen firearm, and multiple car break-ins.

Green appeared in bond court Friday morning. He will have to complete his court proceedings in Lexington County before getting extradited to face charges in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.