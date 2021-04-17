Advertisement

Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.

A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will soon have to face his 40 outstanding warrants in the state of Georgia.(WIS)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will soon have to face his 40 outstanding warrants in the state of Georgia.

The chase started Thursday around 2:30 p.m. when a South Congaree police officer tried to pull a man over for speeding, Chief Josh Shumpert said.

When the man didn’t stop, he led police on a 10-minute chase that ended with him bailing out of his car on Interstate 26 near Airport Boulevard and running away.

Police said a child was then found in the backseat of the car and was thankfully unharmed.

Officers with the South Congaree Police Department, Springdale Police Department and the Cayce Department of Public Safety searched for the suspect with K9s until they found him hiding in a camper in someone’s yard, Shumpert said.

Zayvone Green, 23, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, suspended tags, failure to stop for blue lights, speeding and failure to obey police commands.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

When officers ran his name, they discovered he was wanted out of Georgia on dozens of felony charges and was considered an armed and dangerous suspect.

His warrants came from several different counties in the Atlanta area, Shumpert said. Some of the charges he faces in Georgia include burglary, drug trafficking, possession and sale of a stolen firearm, and multiple car break-ins.

Green appeared in bond court Friday morning. He will have to complete his court proceedings in Lexington County before getting extradited to face charges in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

The importance of being money-smart with stimulus payments
Scammers targeting those who haven’t received newest stimulus check
Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
U.S. Senate to vote on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
FBI warns against making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
What The Tech: How to use trusted contacts on Facebook