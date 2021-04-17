Advertisement

Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments

Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening. The Aiken Housing Authority was working to demolish the complex to make way for new multi-family development.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety says they responded to a fully-involved fire at Hahn Village on Freiday Lane Saturday evening.

They say no one was injured. The fire burned one vacant unit and one occupied unit, but they say no one was inside at the time.

Crews say the building is no longer inhabitable.

The Aiken Housing Authority filed to demolish the low-income housing complex back in 2019 to make way for a new multi-family development. They were working on moving out the last of the residents.

The call for the fire initially came in at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

