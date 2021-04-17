Advertisement

FBI warns against making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

(U.S. Department of Defense)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - If you either make or purchase a fake COVID-19 vaccination record card, the FBI warns, you could be breaking the law.

The FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General say people are selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and encouraging others to print fake cards at home.

Fake vaccination record cards have been advertised on social media websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and blogs, the FBI said.

Vaccination record cards are intended to provide recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine with information about the type of vaccine they received, and when they may be able to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

“If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information,” a release from the FBI states. “By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.”

But agents say it goes further than that.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws, the FBI says.

By Patrick Phillips | April 16, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 1:02 PM

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - If you either make or purchase a fake COVID-19 vaccination record card, the FBI warns, you could be breaking the law.

The FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General say people are selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and encouraging others to print fake cards at home.

Fake vaccination record cards have been advertised on social media websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and blogs, the FBI said.

Vaccination record cards are intended to provide recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine with information about the type of vaccine they received, and when they may be able to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

“If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information,” a release from the FBI states. “By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.”

But agents say it goes further than that.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws, the FBI says.

“Because individuals may use fake vaccine cards to misrepresent themselves as vaccinated, we strongly encourage businesses, schools, places of worship, and government agencies to follow CDC guidance and continue to maintain social distancing and use personal protective equipment,” the release states.

The FBI also repeated a warning about not posting photos of your vaccine card on social media websites. They say your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, please contact the appropriate government agency in your state or jurisdiction, call the HHS-OIG at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or visit the Internet Crime Complaint Center online at www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

The importance of being money-smart with stimulus payments
Scammers targeting those who haven’t received newest stimulus check
Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
U.S. Senate to vote on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
What The Tech: How to use trusted contacts on Facebook