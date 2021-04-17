Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of today looks cloudy with only isolated shower chances during the day into tonight. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, just monitor radar for a quick light shower moving through. Rain totals look to stay below 0.25″ for the entire area. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Highs will be dependent on how much sun we see. Most of the CSRA should see highs close to 70 in the afternoon.

Looking dry Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day with highs a little warmer in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 3-6 mph.

Drier outlook Sunday with temperatures near average. (WRDW)

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures getting close to 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, but we should be dry with highs close to 80.

Highs near average by tomorrow with above average high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. (WRDW)

Temperatures look to drop back below normal for the second half of next week. Morning lows Thursday and Friday next week look to be in the mid 40s with highs in the 70s.

