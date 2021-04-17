Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had some dry air move in this afternoon which helped to keep some of the clouds away and allowed us to warm to 80 degrees here in Augusta. Unfortunately, we had more moisture move into the region and the clouds returned this evening with a few sprinkles to the north of Augusta.

We’ll hang onto the clouds through the first half of your Sunday morning with temperatures tonight cooling into the low 50s. Sunday afternoon looks mostly sunny with highs back to the upper 70s near 80°. There will be a light wind out of the NNW between 3-6 mph.

Sunday Highs (WRDW)

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures getting close to 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, with the slight chance for a few late afternoon showers. It’s looking like our southern counties will have the greatest risk at seeing a few showers. Any showers that do occur should be light and brief with low rain totals.

Rain Totals Tuesday Afternoon (WRDW)

Highs on Tuesday will remain near 80° with slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 70s as a cold front moves in during the afternoon. Rain isn’t expected with this front just breezy conditions, winds look to be sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35. A Lake Wind Advisory may be needed so keep on the look our for that from the National Weather Service.

Forecasted Wind Gusts (WRDW)

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with highs Thursday afternoon only in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds look to thicken back up for Friday with cooler temperatures lasting into next weekend with the chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday. Keep it here for the latest.

5 Day Highs (WRDW)

