Advertisement

S.C. House adds African American documents to college course

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved a bill that would revise a required college course on America’s founding that hasn’t been changed since 1924.

The bill passed 91-12 on Thursday after Republicans agreed to a Democratic amendment that the class include “one or more documents that are foundational to the African American Freedom struggle.”

The semester-long course would also require students to read the entire U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation and at least five of the articles in the Federalist Papers.

The bill heads back to the Senate, which can approve the changes the House made or insist on its version which would require a conference committee.

MORE | S.C. teachers say it’s a strain to instruct in-person and online simultaneously

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Home invasion suspect
Deputies seeking information on home invasion suspect
Alvin Hollingsworth Jr.
Suspect arrested in arson at downtown Aiken restaurant

Latest News

Georgia and South Carolina both see declines in unemployment
Elections in South Carolina
What you should know about absentee voting in South Carolina
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Hearing scheduled for S.C. man accused of participating in deadly U.S. Capitol riot
A former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a...
White supremacists get in trouble over ‘ritual sacrifice’ in Georgia