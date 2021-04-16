What you should know about absentee voting in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at how to vote by absentee ballot on South Carolina:

IN PERSON

Step 1: Visit your county voter registration office or extension office.

Step 2: Complete an application.

Step 3: Cast your ballot.

You may vote absentee in person up until 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Additional in-person absentee locations are available in some counties for some elections.

BY MAIL

Step 1: Get your application to request an absentee ballot by mail. Get the application online or call or email your county voter registration office to get an application by mail.

Step 2: Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office as soon as possible by email, mail, fax, or personal delivery.

Step 3: Receive your absentee ballot in the mail. Voters who have applied early will be mailed their absentee ballot approximately 30 days before the election.

Step 4: Vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office either by mail or personal delivery.

WHO CAN VOTE ABSENTEE

Members of the armed forces

Members of the merchant marine

Spouses and dependents residing with members of the armed forces or merchant marine

Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations who are attached to and serving with the armed forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Citizens residing overseas

Persons who are physically disabled (includes illnesses and injuries)

Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on Election Day

Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day

Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day

Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election

Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election

Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day

Persons 65 years of age or older

Persons who for religious reasons do not want to vote on a Saturday (presidential primaries only)

For more information, visit https://scvotes.gov/absentee-voting.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.