USC Aiken students showcase finished research projects from pandemic year

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Scholars Academy students finally got the chance to display all their hard work for parents, students, and faculty.

Some of these students worked for an entire year on these research projects.

Six Aiken County high schoolers presented their research at USC Aiken’s annual scholar showcase. Students from all sorts of disciplines presented their research.

Faculty also worked tirelessly helping the students complete the projects. Teachers say they are proud of students for finishing the projects despite the pandemic.

“A relief for most of us, I think. And this is a big day for the campus, and it’s really a celebration. So it’s kind of a culmination of the year,” said William Jackson, Chair of Department of Biology and Geology.

He also says while he was glad to help. He’s sure it’s a relief for everyone to be finished.

