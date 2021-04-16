Advertisement

USC Aiken students showcase finished research projects from pandemic year

By Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Scholars Academy students finally got the chance to display all their hard work for parents, students, and faculty.

Some of these students worked for an entire year on these research projects.

Six Aiken County high schoolers presented their research at USC Aiken’s annual scholar showcase. Students from all sorts of disciplines presented their research.

Faculty also worked tirelessly helping the students complete the projects. Teachers say they are proud of students for finishing the projects despite the pandemic.

“A relief for most of us, I think. And this is a big day for the campus, and it’s really a celebration. So it’s kind of a culmination of the year,” said William Jackson, Chair of Department of Biology and Geology.

He also says while he was glad to help. He’s sure it’s a relief for everyone to be finished.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Students and staff bury a time capsule at Byrd Elementary School
Elementary students write letters to their future selves in 15 years
Students write letters to their future selves in 15 years
Students write letters to their future selves in 15 years
Students and staff bury a time capsule at Byrd Elementary School
Students and staff bury a time capsule at Byrd Elementary School
Columbia County bouncing back to normal with large events