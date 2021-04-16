Three Burke County seniors set to compete in region literary meet

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -For these three Burke County high school seniors singing has always come naturally, whether it be singing in their church, music running in their family, or their voices being heard throughout the halls.

But now they’re getting ready to be on a different stage, one they’re pretty familiar with.

Competing in a fine arts competition between other schools in the CSRA also known as the Region’s literary meet, going up against the best of the best.

This isn’t their first time competing, but it will be the third time they’ve competed in the meet; trying to defend the title they’ve won year after year.

“It feels nice to compete against people and have fun and have a good time,” said senior Travious Lasseter.

“It feels good and the recognition is always good, but it’s not always about that because it is something that we love to do,” senior Phil Lewis said.

“It’s like another family once we go to literary because we pretty much know everybody else there,” said senior Nick Nolan.

It’s even more special for chorus director whose watched them grow and continues to remain by their side singing right along with them.

“Watching them at the middle school level I was kind of like a kid in a candy store,” chorus director Joey Franqui said. “They were talented then and to work with them through this has been a blessing.”

After graduation two are headed to Georgia Southern, one is headed to Kennesaw State University.

