New vendors join at the 5th Sreet Spring Marina spring market

A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Come join the 5th Street Marina for their spring market on Sunday! Vendors will be presenting all their springtime items on Sundays from April 18 to May 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will sell everything from jewelry to wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing, wreaths, blankets, pies, and plants. The list goes on and on. There is such a great variety of handmade products there. Recycled, renewed products are also available.

There will also be a food trailer selling hot foods and ice cream. This is a family-friendly event so the children will enjoy it too. There is a playground right beside the market for the little ones to play on.

Beth Christian, owner of 5th Street Marina says, “This is a great place to come on a Sunday and enjoy the afternoon. We have good music, great finds, and delicious food to choose from, plus the fact that there is a boat ride on the Savannah River that is available…priceless.”

There is also an opportunity to help a couple of nonprofit groups that will be on hand during the market.

The current vendors attending the event include:

  • Southern Creations: handmade farmhouse décor crocheted blankets towel holders
  • Stik It Vinyl Designs: earrings, tumblers, home décor
  • Freyja’s Charms: sterling silver wire wrapped stones, coin rings, copper bracelets, copper and/or brass earrings, silver pendants, copper wrapped stones, copper e-formed pendants
  • Pookie & Co.: handmade bows, earrings, crocheted finger puppets, crochet/knit items
  • The Jibbitz Plug: Jibbitz (Croc charms)
  • Doyle’s Candle Shoppe: hand-poured soy candles & melts
  • Brit’s Creations: art and Jewelry
  • 2020 Vision for a Vibrant Future: estate Items and mostly framed pictures with crows and Edgar Allen Poe themes, laser disks, and other vintage items
  • Autumn Breeze Boutique: handmade jewelry and accessories
  • Red Cardinal Market: coin Jewelry flatware jewelry spoon rings beaded jewelry, all-natural dog treats art
  • Maja Arts: paintings and physical Sculptures
  • Health & Wellness: CBD & Motavido Coffee Trailer
  • RdRC Upcycled Art: plastic bottles, paint Glass Bottles, and old windows
  • Chain Saw Art: chain saw art with logs, birds, turtles, fish, owls, and horses. You imagine it, he can make it.
  • May Love Farm: handmade soaps, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, etc.
  • The Soap Kid: handmade soaps
  • Country Boutique Shop: car freshies and glitter pens

