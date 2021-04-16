Hearing scheduled for S.C. man accused of participating in deadly U.S. Capitol riot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is set for later this month for the Little River man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to online court records, 26-year-old Nicholas Languerand appeared virtually for a hearing on Thursday, the same day he was arrested by the FBI and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A detention hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, where it appears the defendant will again appear virtually, court documents stated.

Federal criminal documents show that Languerand faces several charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The criminal complaint shows that the FBI received a tip on Feb. 26 that Languerand had posted a picture on Instagram of himself at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6. The Instagram post states, “‘Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the….”

The FBI agent investigating the case also came across a Reddit post with the same username as the Instagram account and found that the user posted the same picture and also posted a comment, according to the complaint.

The special agent stated in the complaint that she reviewed pictures and videos taken from the Capitol riots and found images of a person matching Languerand’s description, throwing a variety of objects at police officers who were defending the Lower West Terrace tunnel to the Capitol.

Video from the riots also showed the suspect holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, the criminal complaint states.

An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas Languerand's descriptions throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. (Source: FBI) (WRDW)

