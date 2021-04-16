Georgia reaches 5M COVID-19 shots, but which local counties have top vaccination rates?
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the Peach State, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
More than 3.2 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 82% of Georgia seniors, according to American Community Survey data.
Georgia has now reported 1 million vaccinations in 12 days.
“Over the last twelve days, public health officials and our partners in the private sector have administered 1 million vaccines,” Gov. Brian Kemp said on a statement. “I greatly appreciate their hard work, and continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.”
We looked at how many people are fully vaccinated in our biggest Georgia counties in the CSRA.
Here’s a breakdown:
- 18 percent of Richmond County residents are fully vaccinated.
- 21 percent are fully vaccinated in in Columbia and Burke counties.
- 22 percent are fully vaccinated in Lincoln County.
- McDuffie, Emanuel and Glascock counties have a rate of 13 percent.
Also in the news …
- Local health officials say while vaccinations overall are slowing down, they are seeing more hesitancy in rural, predominantly white, Republican areas. A study from The Associated Press found 36 percent of Republicans said they would probably or definitely not get the vaccine. The study says 12 percent of Democrats agree.
- If you get the Pfizer vaccine, health officials say you may need a third dose within one year. Pfizer’s CEO says people will likely need a booster dose six to 12 months after the first round. After that, he says it will be an annual re-vaccination. Researchers are still conducting tests to see when you’d get a follow-up dose.
- Today, the Richmond County Health Department and Shifa Care Clinic will hold a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rosemont Baptist Association, 5463 Burks Mountain Road in Appling. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about more vaccine clinics.
- As of today, 22 Savannah River Site employees are currently quarantined with COVID-19. That compares to 24 about a month ago on March 19 and 93 a month before that on Feb. 19. On Jan. 15, the employer of 11,000 local residents had 222 employees in COVID quarantine.
- Today, University Hospital in Augusta has 14 COVID-19 inpatients. That compares to 19 on March 16 a month earlier, 64 on Feb. 16 a month before then and 146 on Jan. 16.