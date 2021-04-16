Georgia reaches 5M COVID-19 shots, but which local counties have top vaccination rates?

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the Peach State, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

More than 3.2 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 82% of Georgia seniors, according to American Community Survey data.

Georgia has now reported 1 million vaccinations in 12 days.

“Over the last twelve days, public health officials and our partners in the private sector have administered 1 million vaccines,” Gov. Brian Kemp said on a statement. “I greatly appreciate their hard work, and continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.”

We looked at how many people are fully vaccinated in our biggest Georgia counties in the CSRA.

Here’s a breakdown:

18 percent of Richmond County residents are fully vaccinated.

21 percent are fully vaccinated in in Columbia and Burke counties.

22 percent are fully vaccinated in Lincoln County.

McDuffie, Emanuel and Glascock counties have a rate of 13 percent.

