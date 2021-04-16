Advertisement

Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr(WALB)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are five lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Georgia’s new elections law. Voter rights groups sued after Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 202.

The new law made sweeping changes to absentee voting requirements.

Voting rights advocates say that will ultimately lead to longer lines at the polls, which they argue is a form of voter suppression.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is tasked with defending the state’s new elections law in these lawsuits. He agreed to an interview while visiting Savannah on Thursday. Here’s what he said in response to those lawsuits.

“There has been no proven instances of voter suppression. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud such that it would overturn the election, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t do elections better,” Carr said. “And when you look at the language of the Election Integrity Act, you see that it’s about strengthening security, expanding access and improving transparency.”

The groups that have filed civil rights voting lawsuits against the state of Georgia include:

  • The New Georgia Project (filed March 25th)
  • Georgia State Conference of the NAACP (March 28th)
  • Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (March 29th)
  • Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta (April 1st)
  • Vote America (April 7th)

Earlier this week, WTOC Investigates aired an in-depth interview with Chatham County election leaders about how the new law will affect voters.

The county already has early voting on Saturdays and Sundays. The biggest impact on voters will be changes to the absentee ballot process, said Colin McRae, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He expects changes required under the new law will lead to longer lines at the polls for early voting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

