Foes of Ga. voter law put boycott decision on hold for the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Faith leaders will wait through the weekend before deciding which Georgia-based companies to boycott for not speaking out against the state’s new voting law.

The faith leaders, led by Georgia African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald Jackson, held a virtual summit this week with corporate leaders over the voting law.

The law introduces stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and gives the Georgia Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

Opponents say it targets voters of color.

Jackson said although the meeting was cordial, he was disappointed that many companies did not participate.

“Disappointing is an understatement,” Jackson told News 12 after leading the meeting from Augusta.

He said he expected a boycott to be announced Friday against companies that don’t support efforts to roll back the law.

But after Friday arrived, he said the decision would come after the weekend.

“After our summit on Tuesday, we designated today, April 16th, as a day of reckoning. However, with several additional meetings and discussions continuing, we have decided to push through the weekend and wait to see how these conversations transpire before a boycott is called,” he said.

“However, make no mistake, our hope for a positive outcome will only go so far. There is still far more work to accomplish, and there can be no middle ground.”

