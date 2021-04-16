Advertisement

Elementary students write letters to their future selves in 15 years

By Photojournalist Erin Tallent
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What would you tell yourself 15 years from now? Well, students at Byrd Elementary in Graniteville asked themselves just that.

Students, faculty, and staff wrote letters and chose memorabilia that represented this year to put inside a time capsule. They buried it today in front of the school and it’s set to be unearthed 15 years from now.

A memory that will be kept forever, and Renae Endow, the school’s principal says this year is definitely unforgettable.

“We are actually making history right now and we wanted to capture that and all the things that are different like social distance, wearing masks, hand sanitizer, and all the things that have just been different for the kids from a normal school year,” she said.

