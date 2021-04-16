Advertisement

Downtown ribbon cutting ceremony for new Ashley Landing townhomes

By Staff
Apr. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ribbon has been cut on the Ashley Landing townhomes downtown. It includes four affordable housing units right in the heart of the historic Laney Walker District.

Today the development was dedicated in honor of Mr. Milner Ashley. Mr. Ashley ran “Ashley Bookstore” on-site there for more than 30 years.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis says transforming it into housing is just another way to transform the area.

“When you look across the street and you see the impact of helping to transform this neighborhood because of collaborative partnerships, not just with the city of Augusta, the housing development, or the developers themselves,” said Davis. “It makes a community whole.”

