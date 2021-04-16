Do you know the whereabouts of this Augusta assault suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this week.

Myron Njie, 18, is suspected in an incident that happened Thursday in the 2900 block of Peach Orchard Road, according to deputies.

He may frequent the area around where the incident happened, authorities say.

He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any on-call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

