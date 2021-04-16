Advertisement

Do you know the whereabouts of this Augusta assault suspect?

Myron Njie
Myron Njie(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this week.

Myron Njie, 18, is suspected in an incident that happened Thursday in the 2900 block of Peach Orchard Road, according to deputies.

He may frequent the area around where the incident happened, authorities say.

He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any on-call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

Recognize any of the other wanted people below? Authorities want to hear from you.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donte Fogle
One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens
Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken victim in 2019
This was the scene of a possible shooting just before midday April 16, 2021.
1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Pup
6-month-old deaf puppy eyeing bright future in Georgia
Aiken Scholars Academy students finally got the chance to display all their hard work for...
Students Defy Pandemic, Finish Projects
Donte Fogle
Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say
People line up for vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region