Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry today before more showers possible Saturday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is looking dry and seasonal with temperatures in the mid-70s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances look to start again by Saturday as another rainmaker moves through the region. Lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain totals Saturday look to be highest in the southern CSRA with estimates between 0.25-0.50″. Rain totals for areas near Augusta and north are estimated to be 0.25″ or less.

Looking dry Sunday with morning lows near 50. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning temps near 50 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The rest of next week is looking dry with temp near 80 for the second half of the week. Keep it here for the latest.

