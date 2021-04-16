Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated showers possible Saturday. Dry Sunday. Highs remain below normal this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s through midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s early Saturday morning.

Isolated showers will be possible during the day Saturday into Saturday evening.
Isolated showers will be possible during the day Saturday into Saturday evening.(WRDW)

Most of Saturday looks cloudy with only isolated shower chances during the day into Saturday night. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, just monitor radar for a quick light shower moving through. Rain totals look to stay below 0.25″ for the entire area. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Highs will be dependent on how much sun we see. Most of the CSRA should see highs close to 70 in the afternoon.

Looking dry Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day with highs a little warmer in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures getting close to 80 in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday, but we should be dry with highs close to 80.

Temperatures look to drop back below normal for the second half of next week. Morning lows Thursday and Friday next week look to be in the mid 40s with highs in the 70s.

