1 person injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace

By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot today at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital after being shot just before 11:30 a.m. while walking in the 2000 block of Bolt Drive, according to Richmond County sheriff’s deputies.

Afterward at the scene, several neighbors were looking on as officers went into unit 2081 in the apartment complex between Second and Third avenues just north of Gordon Highway.

CRIME | One person in custody after gunfire at North Augusta Gardens

The neighbors weren’t interested in talking to News 12.

Crime scene tape was strung up blocking Bolt Drive in front of unit 2081.

Deputies appeared to be taking statements from residents of the neighborhood that’s just down the road from Jenkins-White Elementary Charter School.

Officers picked up a possible piece of evidence — including what appeared to be flip-flops — in front of unit 2081.

Officers had taken down the yellow tape by about 12:15 p.m. and also put a man in the back of a car.

