COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed, many are beginning to wonder where they’ll be able to receive it. Anyone age 16 and over can be vaccinated, although not all brands are approved for people under 18.

South Carolina vaccine locations

Bamberg Family Practice in Bamberg is offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public on Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., first-come, first-served every week, with scheduled return appointments for the Moderna vaccine.

North Augusta Pediatrics is offering the Moderna vaccine. Call 803-510-0007.

Other vaccination locations include:

The COVID-19 vaccination is also available by appointment at many CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Publix, and other local pharmacy and grocery store locations. To find a location near you visit: VaccineFinder - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations.

Georgia vaccination locations

On April 16, the Richmond County Health Department and Shifa Care Clinic will hold a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rosemont Baptist Association, 5463 Burks Mountain Road in Appling. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are periodic appointments available at AU Health’s vaccination hub in Augusta. You can also sign up for appointments at the Washington Square location, 2834 Washington Road. Sign up at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine

In Washington County , a state-run drive-thru clinic is located at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville. You can register at MyVaccineGeorgia.com

University Health Care System is conducting a series of reservation-only, first-dose vaccination clinics. A Moderna clinic is planned April 20 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta - https://uhcs-covid-moderna-vaccine-clinic-18-plus.eventbrite.com and a Pfizer clinic is planned April 29 at the same location - https://uhcs-pfizer-covid-clinic-16-plus.eventbrite.com. Follow the links to make reservations, which are limited to two.

Other vaccination locations include:

