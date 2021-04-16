Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bullets didn’t injure anyone during a gunfire incident this week in North Augusta, but one came close to hitting a person, according to a report released Friday by authorities.

An incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety showed Donte Allen Fogle, 29, of Aiken, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling. Fogle was being held Friday in Aiken County jail.

The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at North Augusta Gardens, 210 W. Hugh St.

A woman told authorities she was standing in the doorway of an apartment when she saw Fogle walking up a hill near a trash dumpster yelling something she couldn’t understand. He then fired about six gunshots, she told authorities.

Another person said she was standing nearby inside the apartment and heard the yelling and gunfire, followed by kids running inside and yelling that Fogle was shooting.

Fogle left the scene with two other people in a vehicle that was stopped by officers, according to authorities.

A deputy found that a bullet had struck a foot to the left and a foot above where the woman was standing in the doorway. About five children were playing outside at the time of the gunfire, officers wrote in the report.

Officers recovered shell casings from the ground near where Fogle had been, according to the report.

