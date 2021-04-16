Advertisement

Augusta man charged with arson in Richmond County house fire

Sanchez McKie
Sanchez McKie(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report that an Augusta man is to blame for a house fire that occurred earlier this week in Richmond County.

Sanchez McKie, 18, of Augusta, was charged with first degree arson in connection with a house fire on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 2468 Dublin Drive in Augusta to assist the Augusta Fire Department in the fire, according to an incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies arrived at the scene, Sanchez was already identified as a suspect in the fire, the incident report states. He was detained the same day as the incident.

The suspect home address is located just under a mile away from the incident location, the incident report states. Authorities have not announced a motive.

Sanchez is currently being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He was granted a $27,700 bond, according to jail records.

MORE | Suspect arrested in arson at downtown Aiken restaurant

