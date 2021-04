AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident just before the Riverwatch Parkway exit on Interstate 20 eastbound is causing a traffic backup.

Richmond County dispatch says the call came in at 3:22 p.m. as a reported accident near exit 200, with no injuries.

Motorists should seek an alternate route if possible.

