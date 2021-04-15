Advertisement

South Carolina sued by private schools who want public money

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of private schools is suing South Carolina, saying the racist past of a state constitutional amendment prohibiting spending public money on religious or private schools means it should be overturned.

The Liberty Justice Center filed its lawsuit Wednesday in federal court on behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston and a group of mostly religious or historically Black colleges and universities.

The lawsuit came after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Henry McMaster, who wanted to send federal COVID-19 relief money to private schools.

The lawsuit says the prohibition on public money for private schools came from anti-Catholic bias in the people who wrote South Carolina’s 1895 constitution.

“This lawsuit seeks to achieve something that every American can stand behind: We’re fighting to strike down a century-old law that was enacted with the purpose of discriminating against our fellow citizens,” said Daniel Suhr, senior attorney for the Liberty Justice Center. “The U.S. Constitution promises all of us equal treatment and protection under the law – regardless of our race, religion or creed. More than 100 years ago, when the South Carolina Constitution was enacted, a provision was enacted that is still being used to foster discrimination against religious and independent schools in the state. It is time for us to stand up and eradicate this bigotry so it cannot be used to deny educational resources to students in South Carolina.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Latest News

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
Now you can check out a mobile hotspot from Augusta libraries
Crayons
Georgia getting $1.57B in child care aid from American Rescue Act
Daunte Wright's family and attorney Ben Crump speak on April 15, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: Daunte Wright’s family speaks out about shooting death
An early morning fire caused minor damage to a downtown Aiken restaurant. Authorities say the...
Police investigating possible arson at downtown Aiken restaurant