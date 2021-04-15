Some Augusta recreation facilities’ times to change Friday
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Augusta Parks and Recreation Department facilities’ hours will change Friday as training is conducted.
These community centers will be closed:
- May Park Community Center
- Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center
- Bernie Ward Community Center
- Henry H. Brigham Community Center
- McDuffie Woods Community Center
These community centers will open at 2 p.m.:
- McBean Community Center
- Robert Howard Community Center
- Blythe Area Recreation Center
- Garrett Gymnasium
- Warren Road Community Center
These facilities will open at 3:30 p.m.:
- The Augusta Aquatic Center
- The Brigham Swim Center
These facilities will be closed:
- The athletic offices at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, Eisenhower Park, Fleming Park and May Park.
- The special events office at the Augusta Common.
- The administrative office, but the staff can be reached by telephone and email.
Newman Tennis Center will operate under the regular schedule.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.