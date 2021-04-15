Some Augusta recreation facilities’ times to change Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Augusta Parks and Recreation Department facilities’ hours will change Friday as training is conducted.

These community centers will be closed:

May Park Community Center

Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center

Bernie Ward Community Center

Henry H. Brigham Community Center

McDuffie Woods Community Center

These community centers will open at 2 p.m.:

McBean Community Center

Robert Howard Community Center

Blythe Area Recreation Center

Garrett Gymnasium

Warren Road Community Center

These facilities will open at 3:30 p.m.:

The Augusta Aquatic Center

The Brigham Swim Center

These facilities will be closed:

The athletic offices at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, Eisenhower Park, Fleming Park and May Park.

The special events office at the Augusta Common.

The administrative office, but the staff can be reached by telephone and email.

Newman Tennis Center will operate under the regular schedule.

