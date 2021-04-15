Advertisement

Some Augusta recreation facilities’ times to change Friday

Clock
Clock(KOTA)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Augusta Parks and Recreation Department facilities’ hours will change Friday as training is conducted.

These community centers will be closed:

  • May Park Community Center
  • Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center
  • Bernie Ward Community Center
  • Henry H. Brigham Community Center
  • McDuffie Woods Community Center

These community centers will open at 2 p.m.:

  • McBean Community Center
  • Robert Howard Community Center
  • Blythe Area Recreation Center
  • Garrett Gymnasium
  • Warren Road Community Center

These facilities will open at 3:30 p.m.:

  • The Augusta Aquatic Center
  • The Brigham Swim Center

These facilities will be closed:

  • The athletic offices at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, Eisenhower Park, Fleming Park and May Park.
  • The special events office at the Augusta Common.
  • The administrative office, but the staff can be reached by telephone and email.

Newman Tennis Center will operate under the regular schedule.

