Shepeard Blood Center holds drive in North Augusta Saturday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in North Augusta.

Since the pandemic began, the blood center has seen a drastic decrease in donors and drive opportunities. This has caused a significant shortage of blood housed at centers available for surgeries and other procedures.

The blood drive will be held on Saturday at the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints in North Augusta, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center says all blood types are needed but B Positive, O Negative, and O Positive are especially needed.

If you can’t attend the drive, but still would like to donate, the center says you can call 706-737-4551 to schedule a donation appointment at one of their center locations.

