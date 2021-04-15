Advertisement

Shepeard Blood Center holds drive in North Augusta Saturday

Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in North Augusta.

Since the pandemic began, the blood center has seen a drastic decrease in donors and drive opportunities. This has caused a significant shortage of blood housed at centers available for surgeries and other procedures.

The blood drive will be held on Saturday at the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints in North Augusta, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center says all blood types are needed but B Positive, O Negative, and O Positive are especially needed.

If you can’t attend the drive, but still would like to donate, the center says you can call 706-737-4551 to schedule a donation appointment at one of their center locations.

We really need B Positive and O Negative blood ASAP. Please donate. Call us at 706-737-4551.

Posted by Shepeard Community Blood Center on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

