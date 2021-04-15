Pair sought after vehicles are shot up in Aiken’s Crosland Park area

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has issued warrants for two men accused of firing guns as several vehicles in the Crosland Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. April 8 near York Street and Crosland Drive. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Two men were arrested on unrelated drug charges soon after the incident. They have posted bond and been released from jail.

The men, identified as Louis Jones Jr. and Jamar Bush, both of Aiken, turned out to be the suspects in the shooting incident, according to authorities. New warrants were issued on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated breach of peace, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about them is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to crimesc.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

